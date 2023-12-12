Man with life-threatening injuries after being hit in crosswalk by Halifax Transit bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a transit bus in downtown Halifax on Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to the area of South and Robie streets at around 7:30 p.m.

“The driver of a Halifax Transit bus was turning right onto Robie Street from South Street and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk,” police said in a release.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police added.

The collision remains under investigation.