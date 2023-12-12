Living wages are up in Manitoba, prompting group to call for increase in minimum wage

The hourly wage required for a family of four to live in Manitoba without severe financial stress has gone up.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives released the province’s living wage data on Tuesday morning, which describes the amount of money a family with two working adults and two children needs to make every working hour to afford to live in various places. In Winnipeg, that number sits at $19.21 an hour, an increase of 87 cents since last year. In Brandon, that number is $15.69 an hour, three cents above the previous year, and for Thompson the living wage is at $17.48 — an increase of 85 cents over the year.

In a press release, the centre noted that such rises are driven by increases in various costs of living, ranging from the cost of groceries to rent and transportation. The increase comes despite the introduction of the $10-per-day child-care policy.

It further defined the living wage as a standard that provides the basic level for economic security, covering such expenses as food, shelter, transportation, child care and clothing. It does not cover debt payments, retirement savings, caring for a family member or a cushion for emergencies.

“With the holidays just around the corner, working poverty is reaching historic levels in Manitoba,” Niall Harney, senior researcher at the centre’s Manitoba branch, said in the release. “Wages are not increasing in line with the cost of essentials, underlining the need for the provincial minimum wage to be a living wage.”

The centre added calls for an increase to the minimum wage across the province, putting the number at $19.21. It further called for an annual process that would adjust the minimum wage in line with the living wage.

“In Manitoba, the necessity for many to work multiple jobs because of inadequate wages undermines our community’s stability since people cannot meet their essential needs,” Daniel Waycik with Persons Community Solutions said. “Implementing a living wage is a feasible step that benefits not just workers, but businesses too, fostering a healthier, more resilient community. This shift from a narrow profit focus to a holistic well-being approach can strengthen the very foundation of our society.”