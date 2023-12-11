Menu

Canada

Regina Immigrant Women Centre brings newcomers together for the holidays

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 6:42 pm
Regina Immigrant Women Centre brings newcomers together for the holidays
WATCH: On Monday the Regina Immigrant Women Centre (RIWC) held their 16th annual Christmas open house to allow immigrant families to meet new people in the community and celebrate the holidays.
The Christmas spirit is in the air, and it’s coming from many people who may have never experienced the holiday before.

On Monday the Regina Immigrant Women Centre (RIWC) held their 16th annual Christmas open house to allow immigrant families to meet new people in the community and celebrate the holidays.

“The people can see each other and can learn about the culture here in Canada because many immigrants, we come here from many different countries and some countries have no celebration of Christmas,” Poonamdeep Kaur, a Regina Immigrant Women Centre coordinator said.

More than 300 people attended the event, while over 2,000 people have joined RIWC this year alone.

Fortune Ayeleso immigrated to Canada from Nigeria in 2022, and while the change in her life was difficult, a new Christmas experience was a real bright side.

“Last year was my first Christmas in Canada, and I celebrated it in my church,” she said. “It was the best and I enjoyed it and I am looking forward to Christmas this year.”

Ayeleso said she is most looking forward to sitting down at the dinner table.

“I am really looking forward to the food,” she explained, while mentioning Nigerian jollof rice is her favourite dish.

Reepal Nensonaiya came to Canada this year from India and said having opportunities to meet people is making the transition easier.

And with Christmas approaching, she is excited to see what it is all about.

“I have heard about Christmas on TV in India,” Nensonaiya said. “I’m very excited to see the festival of Christmas and meeting new people. It’s a very good experience over here in Canada.”

RIWC, Regina Immigrant Women Centre is a non-profit charitable organization serving families and individuals from around the world who have made Regina their home.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

