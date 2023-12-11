Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. government ‘very concerned’ about tent fires at two Halifax homeless encampments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2023 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax-area tent encampment receives upgrades for winter months'
Halifax-area tent encampment receives upgrades for winter months
A non-profit providing assistance to those living in a Lower Sackville ballfield have helped raise enough funds to purchase a military tent and wood stove for the area. As Vanessa Wright reports, both volunteers and residents hope this will help with providing a warmer environment during the winter months.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Nova Scotia government says it’s very concerned about safety at Halifax’s homeless encampments after tents caught fire at two sites over the weekend.

The Department of Community Services says it is worried about the situation at the encampments that is leading to fires, one of which occurred in downtown Halifax Saturday and one in Dartmouth Sunday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services responded to both fires and says there were no injuries reported.

Deputy fire chief David Meldrum says a tent caught fire Sunday behind Wyse Road in Dartmouth, adding that MacDonald Bridge security staff doused the flames with a portable extinguisher.

Click to play video: 'Advocate calls for more affordable housing in N.S. as winter sets in'
Advocate calls for more affordable housing in N.S. as winter sets in
Trending Now

The occupant of the tent told firefighters they had been running a small propane heater inside the tent and had fallen asleep.

Story continues below advertisement

A volunteer who responded to the blaze Saturday at downtown Halifax’s Grand Parade says the tent’s three residents narrowly escaped and that he put out the fire before it reached a nearby propane tank.

The Halifax Regional Municipality did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices