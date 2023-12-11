Fatal apartment fire under investigation by Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is continuing into a fatal apartment fire in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Souris RCMP branch said they responded to a fire at an apartment building in the community on Dec. 6 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Joined by the local fire department and emergency medical services team, they said a 70-year-old female resident was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing after the fire had been contained.