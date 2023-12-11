Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fatal apartment fire under investigation by Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 2:42 pm
Fatal apartment fire under investigation by Manitoba RCMP - image View image in full screen
RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is continuing into a fatal apartment fire in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Souris RCMP branch said they responded to a fire at an apartment building in the community on Dec. 6 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Joined by the local fire department and emergency medical services team, they said a 70-year-old female resident was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing after the fire had been contained.

Click to play video: 'Saturday night blaze destroys Pine Falls School'
Saturday night blaze destroys Pine Falls School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices