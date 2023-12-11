36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast returns Wednesday

The 36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast is back this Wednesday!
On Dec. 13, the Global News Morning team: Jason Pires, Sonia Sunger, Mark Madryga and Katelin Owsianski and Rock 101 Willy in the Morning will be LIVE on location with broadcast sponsor FortisBC.
Everyone is invited to come down to the Pan Pacific Hotel in downtown Vancouver from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., donate a new and unwrapped toy, cash or gift card and receive a complimentary breakfast from the Pan Pacific.
Your donation will help and support the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.
After a few years off from the pandemic, the 35th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast returned to the Pan Pacific on Wednesday morning. Paul Haysom dodges falling toys from the mountain of donations while speaking to Chris Bayliss from the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau about his year’s celebration and how you can still support the event.
Top Christmas wishes from the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau:
Ages 0 to 4
- Outdoor toys: e.g. tricycle, kick scooter, balance bike, balls
- Building blocks: e.g. Megablocks, wooden blocks, stacking blocks
- Musical toys: e.g. xylophone, maracas, drums
- Educational toys: e.g. Leapfrog, cooperative board games, Trace-n-Erase chalkboards, Magna-Tiles, Toy Toolbox
- Arts and crafts: Play-doh, crayons, paints and easels
- Imagination toys: toy cars and train sets, magnetic fishing sets, play food sets, dolls
Ages 5 to 11
- Outdoor toys: e.g. kick scooter, bicycle, soccer ball, basketball, sled
- Games and puzzles: e.g. Pokemon Cards, Perplexus, Monopoly, Cranium Family Edition Sorry, Twister, Chutes and Ladders
- Arts and craft sets: e.g. pencil crayons, pastels, DIY craft kits, jewelry-making sets
- STEM toys: e.g. science kits, kids coding games Imagination toys: e.g. pretend and dress up, interactive pet toys
- Building blocks and sets: e.g. Lego, marble maze, Kiva blocks
- Action figures and dolls: e.g. Barbie, play sets, video game characters, Marvel action figures
- Age appropriate electronics
Ages 12 to 18
- Sports and activities: e.g. Nerf toys, bicycle, hockey gear, skateboard, activity tracker
- Games, Arts and Crafts: e.g. Settlers of Catan, Cards Against Humanity, Scrabble, Codenames, Telestrations, professional art supplies, intricate models, advanced Lego sets
- Electronics: e.g. video game consoles, tablets, portable chargers, Fujifilm Instax or Polaroid Camera and film; handheld gaming devices
- Musical items: e.g. guitars, keyboards, drums, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wireless earbuds
- Lifestyle: e.g. watch/smartwatches, fitness/water bottles, backpacks, books, travel mugs, make-up, jewellery, hair styling tools, wallets, purses
- Tickets and gift cards: tickets for concerts and sports events, gift cards for clothing, electronics, etc. so that tweens and teens can pick out something for themselves that they will love and need (can be donated on-site)
