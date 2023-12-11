36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast returns Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

The 36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast is back this Wednesday!

On Dec. 13, the Global News Morning team: Jason Pires, Sonia Sunger, Mark Madryga and Katelin Owsianski and Rock 101 Willy in the Morning will be LIVE on location with broadcast sponsor FortisBC.

Everyone is invited to come down to the Pan Pacific Hotel in downtown Vancouver from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., donate a new and unwrapped toy, cash or gift card and receive a complimentary breakfast from the Pan Pacific.

Your donation will help and support the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

2:15 That’s a wrap on the 2022 Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast

After a few years off from the pandemic, the 35th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast returned to the Pan Pacific on Wednesday morning. Paul Haysom dodges falling toys from the mountain of donations while speaking to Chris Bayliss from the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau about his year’s celebration and how you can still support the event.

Top Christmas wishes from the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau:

Ages 0 to 4

Outdoor toys: e.g. tricycle, kick scooter, balance bike, balls

Building blocks: e.g. Megablocks, wooden blocks, stacking blocks

Musical toys: e.g. xylophone, maracas, drums

Educational toys: e.g. Leapfrog, cooperative board games, Trace-n-Erase chalkboards, Magna-Tiles, Toy Toolbox

Arts and crafts: Play-doh, crayons, paints and easels

Imagination toys: toy cars and train sets, magnetic fishing sets, play food sets, dolls

Ages 5 to 11

Outdoor toys: e.g. kick scooter, bicycle, soccer ball, basketball, sled

Games and puzzles: e.g. Pokemon Cards, Perplexus, Monopoly, Cranium Family Edition Sorry, Twister, Chutes and Ladders

Arts and craft sets: e.g. pencil crayons, pastels, DIY craft kits, jewelry-making sets

STEM toys: e.g. science kits, kids coding games Imagination toys: e.g. pretend and dress up, interactive pet toys

Building blocks and sets: e.g. Lego, marble maze, Kiva blocks

Action figures and dolls: e.g. Barbie, play sets, video game characters, Marvel action figures

Age appropriate electronics

Ages 12 to 18