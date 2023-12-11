1 dead, 1 in hospital after Monday morning incident in Kitchener, police say

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police say that one person is dead and another is in hospital after an incident in Kitchener on Monday morning.

They issued the announcement on social media, warning that residents near Green Valley Drive should expect an increased police presence as officers investigate the incident.

Police provided few other details about the incident but said there is no concern for public safety.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

There will be an increased police presence in the area of Green Valley Drive in Kitchener for a police investigation. One individual has been transported to hospital with injuries. One individual has been located deceased. There are no concerns for public safety. More… pic.twitter.com/KRNRLMsbZ7 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 11, 2023