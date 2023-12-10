Regina’s Venue B serves up coffee and inspiration, owner says

Send this page to someone via email

Regina cafe owner Michelle Brooks aims to inspire other potential indigenous business-owners.

Venue B opened in Regina in early December.

“It’s really important for me to show youth what they can do, and one of my main goals is trying to advance truth and reconciliation in Canada,” Brooks said. “A lot of times people need to know what types of careers you can have and of course entrepreneurship is one of the things you can do.”

Owner and CEO of One hoop Consulting, Cadmus Delorme, said indigenous representation in small business is vital.

“It makes an impact in our economy but being an indigenous entrepreneur also adds to the truth and reconciliation that we’re all promising to do better,” Delrome said. “As indigenous people it’s not that we lack talent, we lack the resources sometimes to lift us to talented places we all know we could be.”

Delrome said that indigenous entrepreneurs should remember that there is support out there, should they need it.