30-year-old man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in North York

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 10, 2023 3:01 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle in North York, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Epson Downs Drive and William Cragg Drive around 8:45 p.m., on reports a personal injury collision.

According to police, a black BMW sedan was travelling eastbound on Epsom Downs Drive when it struck a pedestrian.

Paramedics told Global News it transported a 30-year-old man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver involved in the collision remained on scene, police said.

Police are asking witnesses and residences who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.

