Saskatchewan residents warned to be wary of thin ice

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 9, 2023 5:41 pm
Experts urge residents to be wary of thin ice.
Global News
With a warmer-than-normal winter expected in Saskatchewan, experts are reminding residents to be wary of dangerous ice conditions.

Regina fire chief Ford Hewitt says due to unseasonably warm weather, ice on open bodies of water is not able to freeze thoroughly, making it unsafe for people as well as animals.

“When you see slush on top of the ice, when you see the temperature variations, a lot of the times the ice can turn almost a grey colour. We certainly know this year with the temperatures that we’ve had that the ice isn’t safe at this point,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt urged residents to not walk their pets on the ice. He also warned pet owners to not run after their animals if they get onto the ice – instead, call the fire department.

