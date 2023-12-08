Specialty license plates for sale in support of MMIWG2S in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans can now purchase specialty license plates in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

The plates are available through Autopac agents across the province, each costing $70. The initiative was first made possible by the introduction of Bill 204, by current housing minister Bernadette Smith in May.

The province said designs were chosen through consultations with the community as well as family members of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited People (MMIWG2S). In a release on Friday, the province said the designs “represent resistance to violence committed against women and gender-diverse people.”

The two designs include a red dress and a red hand print.

Some of the money raised through the sale of these plates would go to support learning and healing programs. The province noted, in its release, that Ka Ni Kanichihk – a Winnipeg-base Indigenous-led organization – was tapped to receive $30 from the sale of each set of plates. Proceeds are expected to support education costs for students with missing or murdered family members.

“I introduced the bill to create this special license plate on behalf of MMIWG2S families, as it is very close to my heart and has impacted my own family deeply,” said Smith, in the release. “We wanted to make sure other Manitobans recognized the significant impact of the reality we face… supporting education is a priority for these families and for me. This will truly make a difference in our community.”

Smith’s own sister, Claudette Osborne-Tyo, was reported missing in 2008.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe noted that if all the plates — a total of 6,000 — are sold by spring of next year, it could provide Ka Ni Kanichihk with approximately $180,000 in funds.

Specialty license plates already exist for groups like the Humane Society.

— With files from The Canadian Press.