Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Taylor Swift fans targeted in ticket scam, ‘seller’ stops communicating: Ontario police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 8, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift ticket scam stings Vaughan, Ont. mom'
Taylor Swift ticket scam stings Vaughan, Ont. mom
Taylor Swift ticket scam stings Vaughan, Ont. mom – Aug 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Simcoe County, Ont. are warning the public about an online scam for Taylor Swift tickets after multiple people reported it to them.

Police have received two reported incidents where victims responded to ads for tickets on Facebook Marketplace.

In each case, police said after the victims’ e-transfer payments, the “seller” stopped all communication.

Police say the scammer then usually blocked the victim’s account or deleted the fake account, leaving the buyer without their money or tickets.

Police are warning the public to use caution when making online purchases with an unknown seller.

They say people should always try to exchange items and money in a public space and do some research on the seller first.

They warn that people should avoid making transactions through Interac e-Transfer as once the money has been deposited, the transaction cannot be reversed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also warn residents to remember that if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

Similar reports of Swift ticket scams have also been reported in Toronto and Ottawa.

Trending Now

Her famed Eras Tour is set to come to Canada in November and December of next year, with the limited show dates a hot commodity.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift tour ticket frenzy begins in Vancouver'
Taylor Swift tour ticket frenzy begins in Vancouver
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices