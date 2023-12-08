Taylor Swift fans targeted in ticket scam, ‘seller’ stops communicating: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Simcoe County, Ont. are warning the public about an online scam for Taylor Swift tickets after multiple people reported it to them.

Police have received two reported incidents where victims responded to ads for tickets on Facebook Marketplace.

In each case, police said after the victims’ e-transfer payments, the “seller” stopped all communication.

Police say the scammer then usually blocked the victim’s account or deleted the fake account, leaving the buyer without their money or tickets.

Police are warning the public to use caution when making online purchases with an unknown seller.

They say people should always try to exchange items and money in a public space and do some research on the seller first.

They warn that people should avoid making transactions through Interac e-Transfer as once the money has been deposited, the transaction cannot be reversed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also warn residents to remember that if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

Similar reports of Swift ticket scams have also been reported in Toronto and Ottawa.

Her famed Eras Tour is set to come to Canada in November and December of next year, with the limited show dates a hot commodity.