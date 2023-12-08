Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Celebrity chef and Nova Scotia First Nation team up to create meal kits with venison

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 1:08 pm
Deer roam through Truro, N.S., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. A First Nation in Nova Scotia has collaborated with a celebrity chef to offer band members nutritious meal kits that feature meat from nuisance deer shot by bow hunters during an annual cull. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Deer roam through Truro, N.S., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. A First Nation in Nova Scotia has collaborated with a celebrity chef to offer band members nutritious meal kits that feature meat from nuisance deer shot by bow hunters during an annual cull. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A First Nation in Nova Scotia has collaborated with a celebrity chef to create meal kits for band members that feature meat from nuisance deer shot by crossbow hunters during an annual cull.

Gerald Gloade, consultation manager with the Millbrook First Nation, near Truro, N.S., says the kits include three recipes and a spice rub created by Ray Bear, a celebrated Cree chef who is well known on the East Coast.

The 60 kits are composed of vegetables, flour, potatoes, butter, herbs and enough vacuum-sealed venison to make a stew with dumplings, a meat pie, and a deer meat roast — and each meal can feed four to six people.

The kits were packed for distribution today in green bags that feature a logo — designed by Gloade — that says “Kwe Fresh.” Kwe is the Mi’kmaq word for hello.

Story continues below advertisement

Fed up with nuisance deer raiding gardens and colliding with vehicles, the Town of Truro hired four crossbow hunters last year to kill deer spotted inside town limits, where the use of firearms is banned.

Trending Now

In co-operation with the town, the Millbrook band implemented its own deer management plan last year, which resulted in the killing of 12 deer, the frozen carcasses of which were given away for food.

Gloade says his wife came up with the meal kit idea, which was quickly embraced by the band council.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices