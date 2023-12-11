Menu

Okanagan weather: Drier conditions kick off the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 11, 2023 1:51 pm
An upper ridge of high pressure builds in a drier start to the week. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure builds in a drier start to the week. SkyTracker Weather
After a wet weekend, drier weather settles in to start the second full work week of December with a mostly cloudy sky on Monday.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees above freezing Monday afternoon and every other afternoon through the week.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Tuesday before some clearing is possible late in the day and the clouds return Wednesday.

A snowy system slides in early Thursday with some lingering flurries possible Friday.

The weekend before Christmas will start out mostly cloudy with sunshine returning Sunday as daytime highs stay above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

