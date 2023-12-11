Okanagan weather: Drier conditions kick off the week

See more sharing options

After a wet weekend, drier weather settles in to start the second full work week of December with a mostly cloudy sky on Monday.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees above freezing Monday afternoon and every other afternoon through the week.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Tuesday before some clearing is possible late in the day and the clouds return Wednesday.

A snowy system slides in early Thursday with some lingering flurries possible Friday.

The weekend before Christmas will start out mostly cloudy with sunshine returning Sunday as daytime highs stay above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

