Economy

Canada’s big banks have enough reserves to weather vulnerabilities, OSFI says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2023 10:29 am
Canadian economy avoids technical recession with 0.1% growth in September: StatCan
Canada's economy contracted in the third quarter of the year, but Statistics Canada's revised data shows the country is still managing to avoid a technical recession. According to the national statistics agency, Canada's economy showed a slight increase of 0.1 per cent in September, with growth in the goods-producing industry leading the way – Nov 30, 2023
The federal banking regulator is keeping its domestic stability buffer on hold at 3.5 per cent.

The buffer is a measure of the amount of capital the country’s major banks need to have on hand to cover potential losses.

OSFI says it’s keeping the rate at its current level because it says Canada’s major banks have reached a level of reserve capital that is sufficient to absorb losses if current vulnerabilities materialize into actual losses.

The decision by the regulator follows a move in June to raise it by half a percentage point.

The domestic stability buffer applies to Canada’s six largest banks, known as domestic systemically important banks.

It is reviewed and set every June and December, but can be changed at other times if needed.

