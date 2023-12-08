Lethbridge chapter of Canadian Mental Health Association applauds new crisis helpline

It’s a simple three digit number that’s helping save the lives of Canadians.

The new 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline was unveiled on Nov. 30 by the federal government at a cost of $156 million over three years, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health will lead the charge for the initiative.

The helpline is available for anyone to call or text in English or French, 24 hours a day, seven days a week across Canada.

“As a national hotline, I mean, it has the ability to save lives,” says David Gabert, the communications lead for the Alberta South Region of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

A week after the announcement, staff with the association say the new helpline is a gamechanger.

The centre has a distress line which sees an average of 13 to 20 calls per day from people who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

“A distress line is a great first step because there is that anonymity in services,” added Gabert. “If you don’t want to be recognized, if you don’t want people to know that you’re reaching out for help, the phone services, be it 9-8-8, be it our local distress line are great options for that. Because you can talk to somebody through the lens of anonymity.

“It’s not going to come back, it’s not going to affect your job; it’s not going to affect your family, just like mental health supports never do.”

According to numbers from the Government of Canada, suicide is the leading cause of premature death in the country with approximately 4,500 people ending their lives every year.

“Every person lost to suicide leaves behind a grief-stricken family, friends and loved ones who struggle to pick up the pieces, and they’re shattered with loss,” says Ya’ara Saks, Canadian Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

Dr. Allison Crawford, the chief medical officer of the 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline, says, “Wherever people feel alone, we need to establish connection. And we know that suicide prevention helplines can do just that. They help establish supportive connections that save lives.”

Call or text 9-8-8 if you or anyone you know might be thinking about suicide.