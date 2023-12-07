Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

December drought’s effect on southern Alberta

By Brandon Cassidy Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 8:35 pm
Click to play video: 'December drought’s affect on southern Alberta'
December drought’s affect on southern Alberta
With warm temperatures and little snow or rain, what concerns do area farmers have about their crops and what are they putting in place to keep them viable? Brandon Cassidy reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Joseph Mckee has worked on the family farm since he was a teenager, and has witnessed a lot s a farmer  — but there is something he hasn’t seen: a drought like this.

“Well it has been a very dry year, one of our farms driest in our 100-year history” he explained.

“We just do our best to scrimp and save and not have any big expenditures and hope for the best.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We just do our best to scrimp and save and not have any big expenditures and hope for the best."

The hoping comes as one of the things farmers with for in the fall hasn’t materialized.

“The really nice snowfalls are in September or October, when the ground is still warm and it melts, it snows and it melts in really nice.”

According to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada agri-climate Specialist Trevor Hadwen, low water levels are causing long-term concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Old Man reservoir and the St. Mary’s reservoir — two of the largest irrigation reservoirs in the province — are at extremely low capacity right now. As they were closed early this year amid level concerns.”

Alberta Grains interim director Dave Bishop explains even with current production methods, water is still required.

“You can only go so far — it still takes water to produce a plant. Even though you do all the best practices to conserve the water, whether it’s how you farm land or with your use of irrigation.”

The lack of moisture is being felt by the agricultural community as a whole. Mckee recalls last year’s struggle recovering from the 2021 drought.

More on Canada

“That makes it pretty tough, when you’re trying to manage your cashflow and you get less than a third of your crop, in some cases, it can be really challenging.”

Winter runoff is now the focus for the water that is required to sustain producers in the region.

“Runoff in the spring is a major factor in refilling Prairie water supplies,” explained Hadwen.

The issue that has the potential to have real impact for the coming 2024 growing season.

“There’s the risk going into next year on irrigation, that we’re going to be restricted or have no water, if we don’t have much of a snow pack.” Said Bishop

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s our concern for next year.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "That's our concern for next year."

Through it all, Mckee remains hopeful. “I’m pretty optimistic for the most part, I mean you have to be, the weather, it’s out of your control, you have to hope for the best.”

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices