Penticton to host one-day winter carnival in January

A new winter festival will take place in the South Okanagan next month.

On Thursday, the City of Penticton announced that it will host Frost Fest Winter Carnival at Gyro Park on Jan. 20.

“Penticton may be known for its beaches, lakes and summer activities, but more and more people are moving here because they’re realizing that the fun doesn’t end when the weather cools off,” said the city’s mayor, Julius Bloomfield.

“It’s time we brought the community together for a free outdoor winter carnival to celebrate our vibrancy and all the ways we can enjoy the outdoors in the snow and on the ice this season.”

The city says Frost Fest will feature activities for children, food trucks and a sledding hill. Also, there will be skiing and snowboarding event, with competitors performing tricks along a ‘rail’ measuring 100-feet long.

The festival will also take part at the same time Penticton is hosting the B.C. Hockey League’s all-star weekend, Jan. 19-20. A skills competition and alumni game will take place outdoors at Gyro Park.

The city says more details will be released in the coming weeks.

“Penticton has a long history of hosting incredible outdoor events, and yet, most of them take place during the peak summer months,” said Jeff Plant, the city’s sport and event supervisor. “Here’s our opportunity to give residents a reason to get outdoors and have some fun right here in downtown Penticton this winter.”

Information is available online.