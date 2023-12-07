Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

52% of new homebuyers likely to use first-time savings account: poll

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2023 12:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers'
Reality checking how First Home Savings Account will benefit potential homebuyers
With more than 22 million homes needed by 2030 to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is promoting the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) as a tool to help people who want to buy their first home. Mackenzie Gray explains how the FHSA works, and why critics are skeptical of how helpful it will be – Aug 10, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new survey suggests a little more than half of potential first-time homebuyers are interested in using a first home savings account, even though they don’t know much about it.

The BMO survey shows 52 per cent of respondents looking to buy a property are likely to use their first home savings account to save for the purchase but 69 per cent of Canadians reported they’re not knowledgeable about the features and benefits of the account.

The federal government launched the account in April to provide home buyers with another vehicle to save up for their first home as affordability erodes in the housing market.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: First Home Savings Account'
Ask an Expert: First Home Savings Account
Trending Now

The survey questioned 1,510 Canadians between Nov. 3 and 8, with a margin of error of 2.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

A first home savings account combines features of a registered retirement savings plan and tax-free savings account and allows the account holder to invest in securities such as GICs, ETFs and mutual funds.

Buyers can contribute up to $8,000 per year to the account with a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices