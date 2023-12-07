Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Registration for the 2024 winter leisure guide to open soon in Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 12:21 pm
Winnipeg City Hall View image in full screen
Winnipeg City Hall as seen in this 2015 file photo. Jeremy Desrochers/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Registration for winter activities is expected to open up soon, as Winnipeg’s 2024 leisure guide is now available to view for city residents.

The guide encompasses a number of activities, from free programming to skating and swimming lessons. Registration for the activities begins Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. for residents, while non-residents can begin registration on Dec. 21.

In a release on Thursday, the city noted several ways that registration can be completed, including:

The city is advising people to ensure that they can successfully log into their leisureONLINE account prior to registration. Anyone facing difficulties can call 311.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fall activity registration'
Fall activity registration
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices