Registration for the 2024 winter leisure guide to open soon in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Registration for winter activities is expected to open up soon, as Winnipeg’s 2024 leisure guide is now available to view for city residents.

The guide encompasses a number of activities, from free programming to skating and swimming lessons. Registration for the activities begins Dec. 19 at 8 a.m. for residents, while non-residents can begin registration on Dec. 21.

In a release on Thursday, the city noted several ways that registration can be completed, including:

The city is advising people to ensure that they can successfully log into their leisureONLINE account prior to registration. Anyone facing difficulties can call 311.

Story continues below advertisement