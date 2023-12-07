Menu

Crime

Edmonton police make arrest in fatal hit and run in May

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 10:14 am
A man was struck while crossing Jasper Avenue at 115 Street on May 12, 2023 and died from his injuries. View image in full screen
A man was struck while crossing Jasper Avenue at 115 Street on May 12, 2023 and died from his injuries. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 62-year-old man in May.

The collision happened on May 12 around 2:30 a.m. near Jasper Avenue and 115 Street. Police said the pedestrian was crossing south at a crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver did not remain at the scene.

EMS rushed the pedestrian to hospital where he later died.

On Nov. 28, EPS charged Ismail Abdulaziz Ali with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

