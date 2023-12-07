79-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Whitby

Durham regional police say a 79-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in Whitby, Ont., on Wednesday.
Police said a collision was reported at around 5:20 p.m. on Thickson Road South near Applewood Avenue.
The woman was struck by a grey Chevrolet Cobalt driving northbound as she tried to cross the street, police said.
Investigators said the woman suffered serious injuries and died on the way to hospital.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators, police said.
The roads were closed for several hours for evidence gathering but have since reopened.
