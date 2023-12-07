Okanagan weather: Snow in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Mostly cloudy skies, with some sunny breaks, will dominate Thursday’s weather forecast as temperatures reach mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Pockets of flurries will slide in Thursday night and into early Friday, though some clearing will wrap up the workweek as the mercury hits mid-single digits late in the day.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy, with Saturday seeing a chance of snow later on after reaching a daytime high just above zero.

Sunday could see a few snowflakes or showers as well, with temperatures climbing up to around 3 C later in the day.

Next week, mostly-to-partly cloudy skies return to the region as daytime highs hover just above the freezing mark.

