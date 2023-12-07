Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Snow in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 7, 2023 1:14 pm
Snow ramps back up later in the day on Saturday. View image in full screen
A risk of snow ramps up later in the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather
Mostly cloudy skies, with some sunny breaks, will dominate Thursday’s weather forecast as temperatures reach mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Pockets of flurries will slide in Thursday night and into early Friday, though some clearing will wrap up the workweek as the mercury hits mid-single digits late in the day.

The weekend will be mostly cloudy, with Saturday seeing a chance of snow later on after reaching a daytime high just above zero.

Global Okanagan Weather: December 6, 2023

Sunday could see a few snowflakes or showers as well, with temperatures climbing up to around 3 C later in the day.

Next week, mostly-to-partly cloudy skies return to the region as daytime highs hover just above the freezing mark.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

