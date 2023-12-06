New Winnipegger hits $1 million lotto prize

A newcomer to Winnipeg is extra happy he made the journey from eastern Europe to Canada after becoming the city’s latest millionaire.

Oleksii Shyplenko came to Manitoba just over a year ago, and hit it big on a Lotto 6/49 draw thanks to a ticket he picked up at Sam’s Food Fare on Garry Street.

Shyplenko actually bought the $1 million winning ticket back in August, but didn’t check to see if he was a winner until late last month.

“I guess you could say I collect tickets,” he said in a release from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation office on Wednesday. “I don’t check them often, but I checked this one a few times because I couldn’t believe what I saw!

“I am very happy to be in Canada, and I’m excited to build a future here … now more than ever.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shyplenko, the fifth Manitoba to win $1 million this year on the Lotto 6/49 gold ball draw, said he doesn’t have specific plans for the influx of cash yet, but the win will make things a lot less stressful as he continues settling into life in Winnipeg.