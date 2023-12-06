Menu

Crime

Police looking for 3 suspects after robbery at Yorkdale Cartier store

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 6:08 am
Toronto police are looking for three suspects who allegedly smashed Cartier's display cases at Yorkdale Mall on Tuesday evening.
Toronto police are looking for three suspects who allegedly smashed Cartier’s display cases at Yorkdale Mall on Tuesday evening. Spencer Colby / The Canadian Press
Toronto police are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed the Cartier store in Yorkdale Mall Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a call for a robbery at the luxury jewelry store just before 8:50 p.m.

According to police, three males entered the Cartier store and smashed the display cases.  The value of the stolen product is unknown at this time.

Police said the first suspect was seen wearing a black toque, black face mask, black sweater, black backpack, brown pants and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall and he was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, white jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The third suspect was wearing a black jacket, light blue jeans and dark-coloured shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

