Murder trial hears Saskatchewan Mountie sometimes shared bed with shooting victim

The wife of a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of murder says he sometimes shared a bed with the man who was shot and killed.

Bernie Herman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 death of 26-year-old Braden Herman. The two men are not related.

Braden Herman’s body was found in an isolated area of Little Red River Park, on the outskirts of Prince Albert, Sask.

The officer’s wife, Janice Herman, testified Tuesday that Braden Herman came to live with her family in 2018 after Bernie Herman met the younger man on Facebook.

Braden Herman used a bedroom in the basement and, Janice Herman told court, her husband would sometimes sleep in the same room. She said Braden Herman had anxiety and needed attention.

“It hurt,” she said about the changing dynamic in her marriage.

She said Braden Herman became possessive over her husband. She testified he would act out if her husband showed her any affection.

“(Braden Herman) always created drama,” she said.

Court heard on the first day of the trial Monday that the veteran Mountie had sent a text to his wife saying he shot someone.

Const. Richard Wittal told the trial that Bernie Herman’s wife and daughter went to his house the night of the killing. They showed Wittal a text message allegedly from Bernie Herman that read: “I shot Braden. It’s over and done with.”

Court heard Bernie Herman drove to his staff sergeant’s home, where he was arrested.

Wittal testified Bernie Herman usually left his uniform and pistol at the RCMP station.

An agreed statement of facts said Braden Herman was shot with a pistol issued by the RCMP to Bernie Herman. The officer was also wearing his uniform and vest when he arrived at his staff sergeant’s home.

Janice Herman testified she kicked Braden Herman out of the family’s home after nearly a year because of his behaviour, especially toward her husband.

The two men continued to socialize, meeting for coffee or seeing each other at bars, she said, and Braden Herman began to get violent.

During cross-examination, defence lawyers asked Janice Herman to go through photos she took of bruises, cuts and other wounds on her and her husband that were allegedly caused by Braden Herman.

She also showed photos of damage Braden Herman allegedly caused to their home.

Janice Herman said charges were filed against Braden Herman and she had a no-contact order against him.

However, she testified that she socialized with Braden Herman the night before he died. She also told court she dropped off alcohol for Braden Herman and a friend the day of the shooting.

On that day, Janice Herman said she overheard a phone conversation between Braden Herman and her husband. She testified that Braden Herman said, “Sounds like you just want to kill me.”

She left quickly and went home to sleep, she said.

Sgt. Curtis Bradbury with the Prince Albert Police Service testified that Braden Herman was naked, only wearing his glasses, when his body was found in an isolated area of the park off a bush road.

He had a gunshot wound, two large bruises on his upper chest and other injuries. A silver bullet casing was found nearby.

Court heard earlier that Bernie Herman had a few nicks on his knuckles but no other sign of injury after his arrest.