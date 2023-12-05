Menu

Economy

Loonies on the Street returns Dec. 15 to support Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:28 pm
Strain on food banks over the holidays
A record number of Canadians are turning to food banks. and as we head into the holiday season, that demand is only set to increase.
The annual Loonies on the Street fundraiser in Peterborough, Ont., once again aims to raise $100,000 in support of Kawartha Food Share, the largest food bank in the city.

This year’s fundraiser in downtown Peterborough is scheduled for Dec. 15 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with all donations supporting the food bank, which partners with 37 other agencies and food action programs in the city and Peterborough County.

Last year’s event raised $160,000. The 2021 campaign collected $141,900 in donations. The event for years was known as the “3 Loonies on the Street” fundraiser.

Once again, the fundraiser’s main setup will be outside Peterborough Square at the corner of George and Simcoe streets.

The “bucket brigade” will be canvassing the streets to collect loose change from motorists and pedestrians. Lions Club volunteers will collect donations along the Hunter Street bridge.

Donations to the Loonies on the Street fundraiser can also be made online.

Kawartha Food Share says on average each month it helps feed more than 12,000 individuals — 35 per cent of them children. In 2022, its warehouse distributed over $5 million worth of food and emergency care needs.

“Kawartha Food Share also provides nutritious snacks for 51 area school breakfast programs helping over 17,000 children get a healthy start to their school day,” said general manager Ashlee Aitken.

She noted the food bank also partners with community meal programs such as those provided by the Brock Mission, One Roof, the Salvation Army and others.

The event will be broadcast live on Freq 90.5 and Oldies 96.7.

Kawartha Lakes Food Source calls for more support for food banks in wake of 2023 Feed Ontario Hunger Report
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

