Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante collapses during news conference, ‘out of danger’

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is “out of danger” after collapsing during a press conference on homelessness Tuesday.
The mayor was answering questions from reporters but there was a sudden long pause before she kneeled to the ground. Plante was conscious when she was tended to by staff.
Journalists on site were asked to stop recording and the news conference was cancelled.
Plante got up with the help of staff and left the premises.
A spokesperson for the mayor confirmed to Global News the mayor was out of danger and will receive all the required medical support. It is not known if she was taken to hospital.
A similar message thanking people for their support was posted on Plante’s social media platform.
Members of the public were quick to reply, sending the mayor their wishes for a quick recovery.
