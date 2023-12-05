Assembly of First Nations vote to elect new chief: Here’s what you need to know

A new leader of a national advocacy organization is set to be voted in this week, as Canada’s First Nations chiefs gather together to cast their ballots.

The national chief election for the Assembly of First Nations will begin on Dec. 6. Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots, online or in person, at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa. Ballots can only be cast by First Nations chiefs or designated representatives, each of whom holds exactly one vote to represent their member nation.

As part of the organization’s election procedures, a chief or representative is considered a member of the assembly if they are registered.

A national chief is elected once they receive 60 per cent or more of the vote.

The organization, as described online, is a “national advocacy organization that works to advance the collective aspirations of First Nations.” It further states that it hopes to advise, guide, and support initiatives “to improve the lives of all First Nations in Canada.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s election is taking place in the backdrop of a special chiefs assembly between Dec. 5 and 7. It also follows the ouster of former chief RoseAnne Archibald back in June this year. Her removal was supported by 71 per cent of the overall vote.

Archibald’s tenure as national chief was marred with allegations of harassment and bullying. She had also been suspended from the assembly’s executive committee and national board of directors in 2022.

Candidates running

Reginald Bellerose, former Chief of the Muskowekwan First Nation

Craig Makinaw, former Chief of the Ermineskin Cree Nation

Sheila North (Wikahsko Iskwew), former Grand Chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak

David Pratt, First Vice Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations

Dean Sayers, former Chief of the Batchewana First Nation

Cindy Woodhouse, Regional Chief with the Assembly of First Nations