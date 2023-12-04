CMHA WW and Compass teaming up to help operate new 988 service in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Two local organizations are partnering to support the new 988 suicide crisis line in Guelph.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington (CMHA WW) and Compass Community Services have been selected to join the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in the delivery of this new service.

According to a news release from CMHA WW, there is a need for increased mental health support in Guelph and Wellington County, particularly for individuals in rural areas unable to access walk-in crisis centres when experiencing mental health issues.

“This new resource will encourage individuals to seek help without fear of judgement,” director of services Jeff Stanlick said in a statement. “It is offering early intervention and support to prevent the escalation of mental health issues and ultimately save lives.”

The 988 network currently includes 40 mental health service providers across Canada, including CAMH, nine CMHA branches, distress call centres and single service agencies.

Compass Community Services executive director Joanne Young Evans also said in a statement that while the 988 service is an important step, “further investments are needed to address mental health issues in the early stages and improve long-term outcomes.”