Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

CMHA WW and Compass teaming up to help operate new 988 service in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 4, 2023 7:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada rolls out new 988 suicide crisis helpline. Here’s how it works'
Canada rolls out new 988 suicide crisis helpline. Here’s how it works
A nationwide suicide prevention hotline is now available to Canadians struggling with mental health challenges with the launch of a new three-digit helpline across the country Thursday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two local organizations are partnering to support the new 988 suicide crisis line in Guelph.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington (CMHA WW) and Compass Community Services have been selected to join the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in the delivery of this new service.

According to a news release from CMHA WW, there is a need for increased mental health support in Guelph and Wellington County, particularly for individuals in rural areas unable to access walk-in crisis centres when experiencing mental health issues.

“This new resource will encourage individuals to seek help without fear of judgement,” director of services Jeff Stanlick said in a statement. “It is offering early intervention and support to prevent the escalation of mental health issues and ultimately save lives.”

Trending Now

The 988 network currently includes 40 mental health service providers across Canada, including CAMH, nine CMHA branches, distress call centres and single service agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

Compass Community Services executive director Joanne Young Evans also said in a statement that while the 988 service is an important step, “further investments are needed to address mental health issues in the early stages and improve long-term outcomes.”

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices