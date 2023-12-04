Menu

Crime

Calgary police charge man after seizing 5 guns, body armour, $293k in drugs

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:50 pm
Calgary Police Service side of vehicle logo View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary police vehicle. Police say they found weapons, body armour and drugs when they searched a home on Woodview Terrace Southwest while investigating a shooting. Global News
A Calgary man is facing dozens of charges after police seized five guns and kilograms of drugs worth a combined value of nearly $300,000.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, police responded after shots were fired in the 0 to 100 block of Woodview Terrace Southwest. Officers found a man in a stairwell who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police checked the residence for other suspects or victims, and say they found multiple guns and a loaded magazine.

The following day, police executed a search warrant at the home and say they seized five firearms, two full sets of body armour, a half set of body armour, ammunition and multiple quantities and types of drugs, including:

  • Six kilograms of fentanyl valued at approximately $208,652
  • 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at approximately $36,382
  • 837 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $40,393
  • 1,607 pills of Xanax valued at approximately $8,035
  • about seven kilograms of an unknown substance

Omar El Gad, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm contrary to order, possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, and possession of body armour without a permit.

Facing 27 charges, Gad is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said they have no suspects in custody.

The CPS also said their efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support, and that even a small piece of information can impact an investigation.

Anyone with information or video related to the incident can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

