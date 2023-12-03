Farmers Holiday Market in Regina biggest since inception

Send this page to someone via email

Holiday cheer has officially made its way into the nearly 50-year-old farmers market in Regina.

The holiday farmers market is the biggest rendition of the market, with over 50 vendors this holiday season.

Hundreds were in attendance at the opening weekend.

Dani Lavalley is a vendor who is been at the market since 2015.

“Our community is fantastic. They come out. They support local, which is really important at this time of year,” Lavalley said.

Lavalley sells Christmas ornaments that recognize first responders. Many of the ornaments come in different languages like Cree and Ukrainian.

“We’ve got to have our diversity. We’ve got to recognize that families come in all shapes and sizes,” Lavelley said.

Community is a strong theme at the market, not only for vendors, but shoppers too. Tiffany Wolf is a self-proclaimed regular shopping at the market.

“I think it’s a sense of community that we don’t even realize that we need. And during the holidays that’s what we want — to come together in the cold and the dark and to be with people who know and understand us. I think we get that here without even realizing that’s what we’re getting,” said Wolf.

The market will continue on the Dec. 9th and the 16th weekend.