Saskatoon police investigate homicide on 20th street west

Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the afternoon of Dec 2.
Patrol officers responded to a call of an injured person in a business parking lot on the 1600 block of 20th street west. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36 year old male who had succumbed to a serious injury.
The nature of the injury or how it happened has not yet been shared by police.
Trending Now
The suspect was located nearby a short time later and appeared before a Justice of the Peace earlier this morning.
Members of the Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Section are continuing to investigate.
More on Canada
- Younger and older Canadians crunched by housing, retirement, debt: experts
- Moncton Jewish community ‘hurt profoundly’ as Menorah won’t be displayed at city hall
- Defence minister says plan in talks for ‘significant’ military investments
- Canada begins consultations on alert system for missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people
Comments