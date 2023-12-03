Saskatoon police investigate homicide on 20th street west

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the afternoon of Dec 2.

Patrol officers responded to a call of an injured person in a business parking lot on the 1600 block of 20th street west. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36 year old male who had succumbed to a serious injury.

The nature of the injury or how it happened has not yet been shared by police.

The suspect was located nearby a short time later and appeared before a Justice of the Peace earlier this morning.

Members of the Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Section are continuing to investigate.