Canada

Saskatoon police investigate homicide on 20th street west

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 5:47 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
File / Global News
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the afternoon of Dec 2.

Patrol officers responded to a call of an injured person in a business parking lot on the 1600 block of 20th street west. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36 year old male who had succumbed to a serious injury.

The nature of the injury or how it happened has not yet been shared by police.

The suspect was located nearby a short time later and appeared before a Justice of the Peace earlier this morning.

Members of the Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Section are continuing to investigate.

 

