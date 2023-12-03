Saskatchewan cities fare well despite stressful time for urban Canada

It’s a tough time to be living in Canadian cities, according to a report from the Canadian Urban Institute.

Entitled ‘At a Crossroads: Maximizing success,’ the report looks at major issues facing major cities in the country.

“We also did some data analysis to try and understand sort of the trajectory of cities across the country and some of the major problems that they’re facing,” said Greg Spencer, Canadian Urban Institute research director.

“There is a collision of mental health, addiction and homelessness that is playing out in our neighbourhoods. Responses must be coordinated between urban mental health, trauma-informed responses and addictions strategies, especially for vulnerable populations lacking housing options and supports,” the report reads.

Although crime numbers have dropped since 2006, the rate of addiction and mental health issues (exacerbated by the pandemic) have grown. A study in April 2023 revealed that 65 percent of Canadians believe crime and violence have become worse, with half of those respondents saying it has become much worse.

Opioid related deaths across the country have grown almost five times, since 2016, the report shows.

In Saskatoon and Regina, the cost of shelter has also gone up on average of at least $100,000 since 2002, ranking them amongst Calgary and Edmonton as having some of the highest increases in the price of shelter.

Though both Saskatchewan rank among the lowest costs of rent in the country.

Regina’s mayor, Sandra Masters, stressed that housing inventory is only part of the challenge due to the supporting infrastructure that comes along with it.

“There’s water, there’s wastewater, there’s garbage, there’s public, civic spaces, there’s transit, all of the other services that we provide, landfill use, everything that gets rolled into that,” Master said.

While the report outlines what problems cities small and large are experiencing, it also showcases the successes of cities and their unique solutions to take on issues. Regina is one of a few cities looking into a fourth emergency service dedicated to addictions and homelessness and emphasizing the collection of data.

“We believe that if we can collect the data on what folks are experiencing, that we can get responses and changes in whether it’s policies or services that affect real change,” Masters added.

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is finding ways for the city to provide more economic growth for indigenous populations.

“That’s one of the big areas where we’re seeing massive investment by nations into the city that’s creating jobs for members and it’s creating opportunities for everyone,” said Clark.

The report adds cities have managed to integrate people from all over the world and that being exposed to more diverse ideas and perspectives is one of the biggest wins for Saskatchewan.