See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London, Ont., police say two people suffered injuries in a vehicle crash Saturday night.

Police were called to the area of Wonderland Road South and Highway 402 around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Two vehicles had collided and the injured indivuals were taken to hospital.

Police say their injuries range from minor to serious.

Wonderland Road South was closed between Highway 402 East and West on-ramps but has since reopened.