Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

More Canadians approved to leave Gaza through Rafah crossing: reports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2023 10:54 am
Click to play video: '‘I’m so happy you’re here’: Emotional reunion for Canadians home from Gaza'
‘I’m so happy you’re here’: Emotional reunion for Canadians home from Gaza
WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. While roughly 270 Canadians and others with ties to Canada are still stuck in the Gaza Strip, some of those who got out are safely back on Canadian soil, and sharing what they have endured. Heidi Petracek meets one couple who landed back in Halifax, where they enjoyed a tearful reunion with loved ones.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More Canadians have been approved to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt.

A new document published by Gaza’s General Authority for Crossings and Borders shows 165 names under the “Canada” heading.

Israel’s military on Sunday ordered more areas in and around Gaza’s second-largest city of Khan Younis to evacuate, as it shifted its offensive to the southern half of the territory where it says many Hamas leaders are hiding.

Heavy bombardments were reported overnight and into Sunday in the area of Khan Younis as well as Rafah itself.

Many of the territory’s 2.3 million people are crammed in the south after Israeli forces ordered civilians to leave the north in the early days of the 2-month-old war.

The war was sparked by an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and other militants that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel.

Story continues below advertisement

The health ministry in Gaza announced that the overall death toll in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 15,200, a sharp jump from the previous count of more than 13,300 on Nov. 20.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to Canadian officials for confirmation, and are awaiting response.

–with files from The Associated Press.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau calls for “lasting peace” in Gaza amid truce between Israel, Hamas'
Trudeau calls for “lasting peace” in Gaza amid truce between Israel, Hamas
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices