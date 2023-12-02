Menu

Canada

Over 200 in attendance at Regina Circle Project’s 26th annual Christmas party

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 7:09 pm
26th annual Circle Project Christmas party
Over 200 people were in attendence at Circle Project's annual Christmas party. The 26th party also doubled up as celebration of 35 years of service from Circle Project
It was an occasion of smiles, laughter and family time, at the Circle Project 26th annual Christmas party.

The party also doubled up as a celebration of the organization’s 35 years of service.

Circle Project is a not-for-profit charity supported by the city of Regina, Regina United Way, the province and the community at large. It offers a place of support for people struggling with addiction, family violence, child-care and other issues.

“We don’t often get a chance to come together as a complete organization. It’s one of the only events that we’re able to do that,” said executive director Anne Perry. “It’s a celebration of belonging to something important like the Circle Project and having a chance to be out and have some family fun.”

On the list of activities for the over 200 in attendance at the event, were brunch, family Christmas photos, crafts, face painting, meet-and-greets with Santa and much more.

Stephanie Leduc is a mother and a newcomer to the province, who often drops her children off at the daycare.

“Just to have them there for us has relived a lot of stress for us coming to Saskatchewan,” she said.

She said services like Circle Project offer not only a space for children, but parents as well.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

