Health

More temporary closures for emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 4:26 pm
The emergency department of the South Okanagan General Hospital is seen in Oliver, B.C. on Tues. Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo. Global News
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will undergo another temporary closure.

On Saturday, Interior Health announced that due to limited physician availability, the hospital’s emergency department will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Patients can access care at Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” said Interior Health, noting that all other inpatient services at South Okanagan General Hospital will continue as normal.

The emergency department has undergone multiple closures this year due to staff availability, including a 24-hour span that began Friday at 6 p.m., and is slated to end Saturday at 6 p.m.

There were also closures Nov. 24-25, Nov. 28 and Nov. 29.

Interior Health says people in the Oliver area who need life-threatening emergency care should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

