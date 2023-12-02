One person sent to hospital after train collides with vacuum truck in Langley, B.C.

A person was injured in a crash between a vacuum truck and a train in Langley, B.C., on Saturday.
BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the collision around 3 a.m. and took the injured person to hospital in stable condition.
Footage from the scene shows the truck with significant damage to its front end. The halted train also had damage to its front end.
The crash closed Glover Road and 216 Street for hours.
Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP for comment.
