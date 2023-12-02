Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One person sent to hospital after train collides with vacuum truck in Langley, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 2:00 pm
A truck and a train collided in Langley around 3 a.m. on Saturday,. View image in full screen
A truck and a train collided in Langley around 3 a.m. on Saturday,. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person was injured in a crash between a vacuum truck and a train in Langley, B.C., on Saturday.

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the collision around 3 a.m. and took the injured person to hospital in stable condition.

A vacuum truck and a train collided early Saturday morning in Langley, B.C. View image in full screen
A vacuum truck and a train collided early Saturday morning in Langley, B.C. Global News

Footage from the scene shows the truck with significant damage to its front end. The halted train also had damage to its front end.

Story continues below advertisement

The crash closed Glover Road and 216 Street for hours.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to Langley RCMP for comment.

Click to play video: 'New station names unveiled for Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension'
New station names unveiled for Surrey Langley SkyTrain extension
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices