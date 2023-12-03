Guelph area organizations receiving over $2M from federal recovery fund

Send this page to someone via email

38 Guelph area not-for-profits will be receiving funding from the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund.

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced that the organizations will be sharing a total of $2,050,435.00.

The funds were distributed by three national organizations: The Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, and United Way Centraide Canada. In a news release from Longfield’s office, the three national funders delivered funding to a broad and diverse range of community service organizations across Canada.

They go on to say these local organizations will be able to adapt, modernize and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services and supports that they provide.

Here is a list of the 38 Guelph organizations receiving funding:

Hopewell Children’s Homes $80,068

The Nightingale Centre $99,971

Guelph Tool Library $34,496

Hospice Wellington $12,600

Guelph Dance $63,840

Guelph Wish Fund for Children $43,260

Unitarian Congregation of Guelph $77,224

Community Living Guelph Wellington $99,396

Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition $83,754

Up and Running Guelph $27,328

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph $21,431

Guelph Independent Living $97,216

Guelph Film Festival $51,094

Circle Home Charity Society $12,900

Ed Video Media Arts Centre $37,000

Guelph Community Health Centre $100,000

Guelph and District Multicultural Festival $35,450

Compass CS $100,000

West Village Co-op $42,500

Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington $38,450

Food4Kids Guelph $38,000

Guelph Black Heritage Society $54,406

CMHA Waterloo Wellington (CMHA WW) $150,000

Royal City Mission $20,650

Michael House $20,000

10C Shared Space (10C) $74,486

Action Read $37,300

Art Not Shame $37,839

Church of the Apostles $29,000

Community of Hearts Livelong Learning Centre $11,800

Guelph Public Library $60,000

Guelph Wellington Seniors Association $9,018

Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis $38,435

Hope House Guelph $178,000

Shelldale Family Gateway $51,570

The Elliott Community $16,960

Trinity United Church $14,993

Wyndham House $50,000

The Community Services Recovery Fund was established in 2021 during the height of the pandemic as non-profits in Canada were struggling with increase in demand for their services but being limited in their ability to raise funds.