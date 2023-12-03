Guelph area organizations receiving over $2M from federal recovery fund

38 Guelph area not-for-profits will be receiving funding from the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund.
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced that the organizations will be sharing a total of $2,050,435.00.
The funds were distributed by three national organizations: The Canadian Red Cross, Community Foundations of Canada, and United Way Centraide Canada. In a news release from Longfield’s office, the three national funders delivered funding to a broad and diverse range of community service organizations across Canada.
They go on to say these local organizations will be able to adapt, modernize and be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services and supports that they provide.
Here is a list of the 38 Guelph organizations receiving funding:
Hopewell Children’s Homes $80,068
The Nightingale Centre $99,971
Guelph Tool Library $34,496
Hospice Wellington $12,600
Guelph Dance $63,840
Guelph Wish Fund for Children $43,260
Unitarian Congregation of Guelph $77,224
Community Living Guelph Wellington $99,396
Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition $83,754
Up and Running Guelph $27,328
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph $21,431
Guelph Independent Living $97,216
Guelph Film Festival $51,094
Circle Home Charity Society $12,900
Ed Video Media Arts Centre $37,000
Guelph Community Health Centre $100,000
Guelph and District Multicultural Festival $35,450
Compass CS $100,000
West Village Co-op $42,500
Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington $38,450
Food4Kids Guelph $38,000
Guelph Black Heritage Society $54,406
CMHA Waterloo Wellington (CMHA WW) $150,000
Royal City Mission $20,650
Michael House $20,000
10C Shared Space (10C) $74,486
Action Read $37,300
Art Not Shame $37,839
Church of the Apostles $29,000
Community of Hearts Livelong Learning Centre $11,800
Guelph Public Library $60,000
Guelph Wellington Seniors Association $9,018
Guelph Wellington Women In Crisis $38,435
Hope House Guelph $178,000
Shelldale Family Gateway $51,570
The Elliott Community $16,960
Trinity United Church $14,993
Wyndham House $50,000
The Community Services Recovery Fund was established in 2021 during the height of the pandemic as non-profits in Canada were struggling with increase in demand for their services but being limited in their ability to raise funds.
