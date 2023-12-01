Menu

Canada

Habitat for Humanity builds first new home in Regina since start of pandemic

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 12:09 pm
Habitat for Humanity builds first new homes in Regina since pandemic
For the first time since 2019, Habitats for Humanity Saskatchewan is building new homes in Regina.
Regina’s Campbell Street is home to two of Habitat for Humanity’s latest projects, the first new builds in the city since the start of the pandemic.

Each of the homes will boast three bedrooms and they are expected to take eight to 10 months to complete, according to the organization.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan CEO Darrick Latsay said home ownership is a game-changer for low-income families.

“It’s a life-changing, generational change for the families,” Latsay said.

“When a family gets home ownership, they get access to an appreciating asset that they can pass on to their kids, so it’s a tremendous impact.”

He said affordable homes bring stability into the lives of families in need.

Ryan Boss lives next door to the construction site. He moved to his home five years ago with his wife, when the construction site was still an empty lot, and said he’s always looked forward to having neighbours.

“That’s perfect,” Boss said.

“I’m just happy that people who need homes are getting homes and whether it’s my next door — it’s going to be somebody’s next door — so it doesn’t matter whether it’s me or somebody else,” he said.

The homes will cost an estimated $300,000.

Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan says it plans to build two more homes in the city in 2024.

