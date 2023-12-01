Fatal collision on Manitoba highway currently under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a fatal collision on a Manitoba highway on Thursday morning.

Officers with the Emerson RCMP detachment were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 75, one kilometre north of Letellier. They said a southbound vehicle entered the ditched and exited onto the northbound lane, where it then collided head-on with a northbound semi-trailer.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 35-year-old female from Winnipeg, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi-trailer, a 33-year-old man from Springfield, Oregon, was taken to the hospital. He was later released.

An investigation is ongoing.