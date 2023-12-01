Suspect in Langside shooting was out on court release, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested days after a shooting in a Winnipeg neighbourhood that left four dead and one injured.

Winnipeg police announced on Friday that 32-year-old Jamie Randy Felix is in custody. This comes following an investigation into a shooting in the West Broadway community on Nov. 26. Multiple people had been reported injured in the 100 block of Langside Street.

Felix, a former military corporal, faces several charges, including four counts of second-degree murder and one of attempt to commit murder.

View image in full screen Jamie Randy Felix, 32, had been under a court release. He had previously pleaded guilty in connection with an assault in 2021. Credit Jamie Randy Felix/Facebook

At a press conference on Friday, police said the suspect was known to them. A motive has not been provided and officers are investigating the relationship, if any, Felix had with the victims and the location of the shooting.

Felix had previously pleaded guilty to an incident involving assault in 2021. He received a suspended sentence in March this year, involving supervised probation for two years.

His twin brother, Johnathen James Felix, was killed in 2012, becoming the city’s ninth murder for that year.

View image in full screen The twin brother of Jamie Randy Felix (left), Johnathen James Felix, was killed in 2012. He had been Winnipeg’s ninth homicide for that year. Credit Jamie Randy Felix/Facebook

The names of those killed in last week’s fatal shooting are: Crystal Shannon Beardy, 34 Stephanie Amanda Beardy, 33, Melelek Leseri Lesikel, 29, and Dylan Maxwell Lavallee, 41.

Police confirmed that one 55-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Wade McDonald with the Winnipeg Police Service said that police are continuing their investigation and will be executing several other search warrants. He noted that the public’s assistance in this investigation was crucial.

“To solve these kinds of events, we need community support,” McDonald said.

He further said that police are no longer at the scene of the crime.

News of Friday’s arrest in the West Broadway community has brought some relief, but feelings in the neighbourhood are still raw.

Angela Klassen, coordinator of the Bear Clan Patrol West Broadway Chapter, said the community is “scared, they’re sad, they’re full of mixed emotions, and they’re going to have these emotions for a while.”

But, she said, her neighbourhood is resilient.

“This neighbourhood has been through difficult situations before, and we always come together as a community. We will again,” she said. “We’re just all very emotional right now, and our community is going to need some time to heal.”

Klassen said it’s going to take time.

A vigil in support of the victims is planned to take place at 143 Langside Street on Dec. 3, starting at 1:30 p.m.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Global’s Teagan Rasche.