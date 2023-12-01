Menu

Canada

Late Fergus resident sets money aside for Wellington County libraries

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 1, 2023 2:31 pm
Wellington County Library branch in Fergus.
Wellington County Library branch in Fergus. County of Wellington
The Wellington County Library is the beneficiary of a generous donation by resident who died two years ago.

A donation of $257,640.40 was made from the estate of Jon Gregg Murray of Fergus.

County councillor and library board chair Mary Lloyd made the announcement during Thursday’s inaugural council meeting.

“Mr. Murray’s donation will help to ensure that special outreach will continue bringing the services to our residents where they live in care facilities,” Lloyd said in a statement.

According to a news release, Murray was a resident of the Caressant Care retirement home in Fergus and an avid user of the library’s outreach services.

The county said that inspired him to leave a portion of his estate to the library.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the funds will be used to make enhancements to the library system.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

