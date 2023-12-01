Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto’s east end

A man has died after an industrial accident at a home in Toronto’s east end on Friday morning, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to a residence on Yardley Avenue, near Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues, at around 9 a.m.
Police said the man was working on a home and had fallen two storeys.
Paramedics told Global News a man was pronounced dead.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in.
