Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto’s east end

A man has died after an industrial accident at a home in Toronto’s east end on Friday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to a residence on Yardley Avenue, near Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues, at around 9 a.m.

Police said the man was working on a home and had fallen two storeys.

Paramedics told Global News a man was pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in.

