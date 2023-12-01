Menu

Canada

Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 10:54 am
Police at the scene following a fatal work accident in Toronto on Dec. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Police at the scene following a fatal work accident in Toronto on Dec. 1, 2023. James Davidson / Global News
A man has died after an industrial accident at a home in Toronto’s east end on Friday morning, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to a residence on Yardley Avenue, near Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues, at around 9 a.m.

Police said the man was working on a home and had fallen two storeys.

Paramedics told Global News a man was pronounced dead.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in.

