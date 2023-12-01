Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

London-St. Thomas lost 900 jobs in November as jobless rate held steady

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 9:40 am
A photo of a city park with someone on a bicycle in the background. View image in full screen
FILE - Victoria Park in London, Ont. City of London / getinvolved.london.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

November wasn’t a very good month for jobseekers in London, Ont., according to Statistics Canada.

Nine hundred jobs were lost in London-St. Thomas last month as the jobless rate held steady at 5.8 per cent.

The unemployment rate for the region had been on the rise from April to September, climbing over 1.5 per cent over that period.

The monthly update from Statistics Canada found that the labour force declined while jobs were lost and there was a slight uptick in the number of people claiming unemployment.

London’s participation rate, or the percentage of the working-age population that is working or looking for work, also dropped to 67.2 per cent in November, down from 67.7 per cent the month before.

Trending Now

London’s jobless rate is now on par with the national rate, as Canada’s unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent from 5.7 per cent in October. It started the year at a near-record low of 5.0 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the London-St. Thomas unemployment rate is now below the provincial rate, which currently stands at 6.1 per cent.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices