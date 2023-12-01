Person with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday morning.

According to a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a report of an injured person in the area of Burnside Drive and Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

“A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at that location,” police said.

@HfxRegPolice is on scene of a vehicle pedestrian collision that occurred in the area of Burnside Dr. and Highfield Park Dr. in Dartmouth this morning. There is no access to Highway 111 from Burnside Dr., and we are asking the public to take alternate routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/3AaNFLDBqo — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 1, 2023

There is currently no access to Highway 111 from Burnside Drive due to the ongoing investigation and officers are expected to stay there for an “extended period of time.”

“We are asking the public to take alternate routes to avoid delays,” police said.