Canada

Person with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 9:14 am
Halifax police were on the scene of the collision on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Halifax police were on the scene of the collision on Friday morning. Reynold Gregor
A man has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Friday morning.

According to a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a report of an injured person in the area of Burnside Drive and Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

“A pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at that location,” police said.

There is currently no access to Highway 111 from Burnside Drive due to the ongoing investigation and officers are expected to stay there for an “extended period of time.”

“We are asking the public to take alternate routes to avoid delays,” police said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

