B.C. police watchdog backs out of investigation into Glen Assoun case in Nova Scotia

There’s been another delay in the investigation to determine whether police in Nova Scotia broke the law when evidence was destroyed in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999.

More than three years ago, Nova Scotia’s justice minister asked the province’s police watchdog to investigate, but the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) said it made more sense for another oversight agency to do the job to ensure transparency.

In March 2021, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia agreed to investigate, but on Thursday the Nova Scotia agency announced its B.C. counterpart had backed out of its commitment in April because of a heavy workload.

Erin Nauss, SIRT’s interim director, issued a statement saying her team has been looking for another oversight body to finish the work, saying SIRT is “committed to transparency and accountability.”

Assoun, who died in June, spent nearly 17 years in prison for the murder of Brenda Way before a Nova Scotia Supreme Court decision in March 2019 overturned his conviction.

In September 2020, SIRT was asked to investigate allegations the RCMP destroyed evidence used in the 1999 conviction, which was upheld after a failed appeal.

The investigation was also expected to determine if any member of the Halifax Regional Police committed any offence related to this conviction.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.