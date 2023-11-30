Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan leaders head to Dubai for climate change conference

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 30, 2023 4:34 pm
Cars pass by a billboard advertising COP28 at Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili.
Cars pass by a billboard advertising COP28 at Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili. KJ
Saskatchewan leaders are set for a trip to Dubai, where they will participate in the Conference of Parties (COP) 28, the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and a delegation of Saskatchewan-based businesses will depart on Dec. 4 for Dubai.

“COP28 provides an excellent opportunity to meet with other industry and government leaders on sustainability, innovations to support environmental stewardship and showcase how Saskatchewan has the food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals that our growing world needs,” Moe said in press release.

“Opportunities like this are how we create jobs for our residents, strengthen our provincial economy and build and protect our communities for generations to come.”

More than 55 companies will be involved in 51 events at the Saskatchewan pavilion.

COP28 runs for two weeks, with the first week being themed on energy sustainability. The province will host events and sessions on uranium, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as sustainable technologies.

The second week will focus on sustainable agriculture and food systems. Events will cover Saskatchewan’s impact in potash, grains, pulse production and how the province can ensure food security.

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters will also be in attendance. She recently visited Regina’s Global News morning show to preview the trip and what Regina has to offer.

“We have a really good landfill management system in place that has been planned over the next few decades and new composting with food and yard waste,” Masters said.

“We have a story to tell about how to manage landfill which is an issue in cities around the world.”

Trending Now

Masters also highlighted the methane gas capture from the city landfill and the thermal project for the new aquatic centre as examples of innovation on the prairies.

COP28 is an international climate summit held annually in rotating host countries. The conference brings together leaders and stakeholders from around the world to collaborate on issues related to climate change.

Currently, 198 countries, plus the EU, participate in the convention.

