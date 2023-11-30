Sask. auditor to look into hotel expenses for social services recipients

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s provincial auditor says she’s will investigate how the province chooses hotels for those who require social assistance.

A spokesperson for auditor Tara Clemett says she’s to look into the province’s procurement and payment practices when those on social assistance need to stay at hotels.

The investigation comes after the Opposition NDP made the accusation that a motel owned by a member of the legislative assembly increased rates for a client when social services started to pick up the tab.

Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal owns the motel.

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky has said Grewal plans to meet with the conflict of interest commissioner over the accusations.

Grewal has not been seen at the legislature since the allegations surfaced earlier this month.